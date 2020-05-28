Viineet Kumar Talks About 'Betaal'; Says 'When You Experiment, Backlash Is Expected'

Recently, actor Viineet Kumar Singh opened up about his latest web-series, Betaal, and the online criticism film received. In an interview with a leading news portal, Viineet Kumar Singh defended the makers of the series for threading a lesser-taken path. While talking about the criticism, Viineet also gave an insight into the making of Betaal and what made the series stand out.

Viineet Kumar Singh's take on criticism

Interestingly, in his interview, the lead actor of Betaal, Viineet, said that the idea was to try something that had never been done before on the screens. He further added that Betaal is one of the first Indian series that has combined elements of thriller, action, zombies and horror. Calling it 'not an audience-friendly genre', he added that it was a risk he took. He remarked that with an individual experiment, a backlash is expected.

For the unversed, Netflix's original series, Betaal, was recently dropped on the OTT platform. The trailer of the series received a positive response, but the four-episode series failed to keep the audience on the edge of their seat. After that many from the audience and subscribers took to social media and trolled the series for its concept. Commenting on the same, Viineet Kumar said that he had become thick-skinned over the years. He had seen so much of trolls during his stint in the industry that they barely affect him, added the Gold actor.

Talking about Betaal, the series started streaming on Netflix from May 24, 2020. In our review, we gave 3.5/5 to Betaal. The zombie-horror also features Suchitra Pillai, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi and Manjiri Pupala among many others. It follows the story of an ambitious Colonel of East India Company and his zombie army, who were hidden inside a tunnel of a mountain called Betaal. Army official Vikram Sirohi, played by Viineet, along with his squad opened the tunnel to destroy the mountain for highway construction.

Viineet Kumar Singh's projects

On the professional front, apart from digital space, Viineet Kumar Singh has worked in various Bollywood films too. He was last seen in Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh. Reportedly, he will be seen essaying a significant character in Janhvi Kapoor's next venture, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

