'Betaal' Ending Explained; Decode Climax & Know How British Zombie Army Is Still Alive

Recently, Netflix's original zombie-horror series Betaal started streaming. The mystery thriller series ended leaving a room for the sequel. But many from the audience were unable to understand the ending as the audience wondered that after Saanvi hit the TNT, how the British Zombie army reached the city, Mumbai. Read on to understand the ending as it's explained below in detail.

READ | How Many Episodes In 'Betaal' Web Series? Here Are The Details And List Of Them

Betaal web series ending:

Interestingly, in the final episode of Betaal, it was revealed that once Vikram Sirohi, played by Viineet Kumar Singh, killed an innocent girl on the orders of his senior Tyagi. Throughout the series, the makers built the context as Sirohi used to have some flashbacks. But this time, in order to avoid the same mistake, he asked Saanvi to blast the TNT in the tunnel. He decided to sacrifice his life to save Saanvi.

Meanwhile, Saanvi followed Sirohi's instruction. After she came out, the audience assumed that Betaal, Sirohi, and Colonel Lynedoch and his army died and the villagers are free from the curse of Betaal. But in the final minutes of the series, it is shown that an old ship was found near the city of Mumbai.

READ | Betaal Web Series Cast: List Of Actors And The Significance Of Their Characters

Betaal ending explained:

The ending of the series suggested that in the next season, the zombies will not only acquire the village but reach the city to rule India. Interestingly, in the climax scene, Saanvi narrated a few lines from a book. While narrating a chapter from the book, Saanvi revealed that the temple of Betaal inside the tunnel can not be destroyed as it has Betaal's raw powers. It was also mentioned that if anyone attempts to temper or destroy it, he or she has to face the consequences as the curse will spread outside the tunnel as well. So when Saanvi blasted the TNT, Colonel's Zombie army regained the life and started following Colonol's order to capture and rule India. If different theories are something to go by, then the viewers might see Vikram heading the zombie army in the upcoming season, if made.

READ | 'Betaal' Review: Netflix's Zombie-thriller Fails To Keep A Tight Grip On Its Main Plotline

Betaal series plot:

For the unversed, Betaal is the first of its kind web-series in the Indian context. The story of the series revolves around a tunnel that has the curse of Betaal, a demon. Ajay Mudhalvan takes the help of army official Tyagi to displace the villagers as the government has given a nod to construct a highway through a mountain called Betaal. When Vikram Sirohi reaches there with his squad, the tribals warn them to not open the tunnel. After opening the tunnel Vikram finds that there is more to hide than reveal in the tunnel.

READ | Netflix's 'Betaal' Receives Mixed Reviews, Fans Say 'Not So Scary As Expected'

Watch the trailer below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.