'Bhai Thoda Standard Improve Kar Lo Apna...': 'Bulbbul' Actor Avinash Tiwary On Death Hoax

'Bulbbul' actor Avinash Tiwary on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to react on death hoax. The actor not only denied the fake reports, but he also asked them to improve their standards when it comes to publishing news.

Rubbishing the incorrect information, Tiwary wrote, "Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. Thank you 🙏🏻 " [sic] The publishers later deleted the tweet and apologised for the same.

Reactions

Whoa !!!! So sorry to know this , it's sad that people jump the gun on anything nowadays without even checking , wish you good health and strength @avinashtiw85 — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) July 18, 2020

How could someone actually do that? Ridiculous! — Sara Naveed (@SaraNaveed) July 18, 2020

I literally had my heart in my throat while I was reading your retweet. Stay safe & take care bhai. You have a long road ahead ❤️ — Smriti Kannan Advait (@SmritiKannan_AD) July 18, 2020

God Avinash I'm so sorry, this is just so disgusting and disturbing. Social media is getting full of this type of fakeness and negativity, this is insane! Stay strong Avinash, power to you.❤️ — Manjima🦋 (@flowerforthesun) July 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary on Friday clapped back at director R Balki for saying, 'Find me a better actor than Alia or Ranbir'. In his response, Avinash Tiwari pointed out that R Balki would not know of the actors who are better than Ranbir and Alia. He added that new actors are not given an opportunity to make their debut into Bollywood. Moreover, Avinash Tiwari also claimed that R Balki and other people did not step out to watch new actors in theatres, which further contributed to the nepotism problem in the film industry.

Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them. https://t.co/hlyRMhGAsq — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 17, 2020

