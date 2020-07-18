Last Updated:

'Bhai Thoda Standard Improve Kar Lo Apna...': 'Bulbbul' Actor Avinash Tiwary On Death Hoax

'Bulbbul' actor Avinash Tiwary on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to react on death hoax. The actor denied the fake news and the report was deleted later

Bulbull

'Bulbbul' actor Avinash Tiwary on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to react on death hoax. The actor not only denied the fake reports, but he also asked them to improve their standards when it comes to publishing news.

Rubbishing the incorrect information, Tiwary wrote, "Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. Thank you 🙏🏻 " [sic] The publishers later deleted the tweet and apologised for the same.

Reactions

Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary on Friday clapped back at director R Balki for saying, 'Find me a better actor than Alia or Ranbir'. In his response, Avinash Tiwari pointed out that R Balki would not know of the actors who are better than Ranbir and Alia. He added that new actors are not given an opportunity to make their debut into Bollywood. Moreover, Avinash Tiwari also claimed that R Balki and other people did not step out to watch new actors in theatres, which further contributed to the nepotism problem in the film industry. 

