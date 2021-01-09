Bhandara fire incident leaves Bollywood celebs saddened; they call it 'colossal tragedy'

The celebrities of the film industry expressed their grief over the death of 10 newborn babies in a fire accident at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district. Calling it a ‘colossal tragedy’, ‘gut-wrenching’ and ‘irreparable loss’, they sent their prayers and condolences to the family.

READ: Bhandara Fire Incident: Maha CM Orders Probe; Harsh Vardhan Takes Stock Of Situation

Bollywood stars mourn victims of Bhandara tragedy

Anupam Kher, Pulkit Samrat, Nimrat Kaur, Farah Khan Ali were among those whose hearts went out to the victims. They wrote that they were ‘saddened’ and termed it as an ‘unimaginable tragedy.’

My heart goes out to the families of the children who lost their lives in the hospital fire in #bhandara #Maharashtra. It is such a colossal tragedy. I am saddened beyond words. Hope the injured recover soon. ðŸ™ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 9, 2021

Even actors-turned-politicians like Smriti Irani, Urmila Matondkar and Nagma reacted to the incident. With words like ‘unfortunate’, ‘horrific’ & heart wrenching’, they extended their prayers and condolences to the family.

Fire at Maharashtra’s Bhandara district hospital & subsequent death of infants in the unfortunate incident is horrific & heart wrenching to say the least. My deepest condolences to the parents & families of children who lost their lives. Om Shanti! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 9, 2021

ðŸ™ðŸ» Heartfelt Condolences on this very unfortunate incident in Bhandara where 10 children lost their life in an hospital due to a tragic fire break out . Praying that almighty gives strength to their families to bear this grave loss . https://t.co/9bGsZf1cEU — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) January 9, 2021

READ: 10 Children Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Hospital In Maharashtra's Bhandara

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across political parties expressed their sadness.

The PM tweeted, "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible."

"The fire accident in Bhandara district hospital, Maharashtra is very unfortunate. I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss," wrote Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bhandara fire incident

Ten newborn babies at the Bhandara District General Hospital's Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) in Maharashtra died in a fire in the wee hours of Saturday. They passed away from suffocation due to the fire outbreak.

"I have been told that the prima facie cause of the fire at the Bhandara hospital was a short circuit. Of the 10 children, 3 died due to fire while 7 died due to smoke. Strict action will be taken against culprits," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying by ANI.

The District civil surgeon Pramod Khandat informed that there were 17 babies in the unit, and seven of them were rescued. The babies were aged between one month and three months.

Maharashtra Chief Minister ordered a probe into the incident, while the state health minister announced a Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the family of the deceased.

Union Health MinisteHarsh Vardhan took stock of the situation.

READ: Maharashtra Hospital Fire: Goa CM Condoles Death Of Infants

READ: Bhandara Fire Incident: PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Newborns In Heart-wrenching Tragedy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.