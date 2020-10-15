Like Aditya Narayan And Shweta Aggarwal, Here Are Couples Who Met On Sets And Fell In Love

On-screen romances turning into off-screen ones is not unheard in the film and television industry. There are several Bollywood and TV stars who met on the sets of their project and fell for each other. Many of them have even tied the knot. Recently, Aditya Narayan revealed who he was dating on his IG story AMAs. Just like him, here are some TV couples who met on the sets and fell in love.

1. Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai

TV stars Kishhwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai met on the sets of Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahani. After a brief period of friendship, the couple fell in love. Although the couple was not a pair in the show, the two became friends off-screen and got married on December 16, 2016, in a grand wedding ceremony with their family, friends and TV stars in attendance.

2. Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai

According to a report by Amar Ujala, Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu met on the sets of Uttaran, dated for a while before tying the knot in 2012. They also participated in Nach Baliye 7. The couple parted ways in 2016 after four years of marriage.

3.Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Actors Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum. They were cast as a couple which soon turned into an off-screen affair. The duo got engaged on 13 December 2015 and got married in Goa on 25 January 2016.

4. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh met on the sets of Kya Dill Mein Hai and started dating. The couple participated in Nach Baliye 3 and got married in 2012 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Ayra Ali through surrogacy on August 30, 2020. There is no official statement from the couple regarding their separation.

5. Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad

Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad had met on the sets of TV show Aakrosh and fell in love. Together, they also co-starred in soaps such as Sindoor Tere Naam Ka and Saat Phere. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed their first baby Kesha in 2014.

6. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the sets of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. They were also onscreen couples who eventually started dating. The couple participated in Nach Baliye 5 in 2012. Ravi and Sargun tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding in December 2013.

7. Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

The television couple first officially met at a commercial shoot for Breeze soap, as claimed by IWMBuzz.com. The couple began dating while working on the sets of Kutumb. Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan first had a registered court marriage in 2002. Two years later, they tied the knot in the presence of family and friends in Gauri’s hometown Pune in April 2004. The couple has two children as Gauri Pradhan gave birth to twins, Nevaan and Katya in November 2009.

