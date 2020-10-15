'Anurag Kashyap Was Having Ganja', Alleges Payal Ghosh Opening Up On 'scary' Encounter

Payal Ghosh once again opened up on the alleged sexual assault incident involving Anurag Kashyap in a video. The actor narrated the turn of events about the filmmaker allegedly forcing himself upon her, an incident that took place in 2013 as she termed it as a ‘scary experience.’ She also claimed that the filmmaker was smoking ‘ganja’ during the encounter.

Payal Ghosh posts video about alleged sexual assault

Paal Ghosh took to Twitter to reveal ‘little bit of details’ that it did not ‘hurt anybody’ as she dared the ‘culprit’ to come out and 'refute' it. She also asked if her story did not ignite the 'woman in you' or the 'human craving for justice'.

In the video, she is heard saying, "I am talking about a scary experience that happened with me. I knew Mr Kashyap through Facebook, and I accepted his invitation to come to his office; then he invited me to his home and I went. We ate food together and talked and I returned from there."

"On the second day, when he called me, he was drinking as well as smoking something, which had a strange smell and I started feeling pukish, so I asked him what it was and he replied that it was ganja," she continued.

"Then he took me to the other room, adjacent to it which had a shelf like a library and cassettes were in it. There was a sofa too, that’s where he tried to force himself upon me and tried to enter me. When I denied, he took names of many girls to try to convince me, (Section) 376 has been applied so you can understand what might have happened," Payal revealed.

She concluded, "I am fighting alone, as I can’t see anyone, because there are a lot of fake people here. I won’t leave this battle till receiving justice. Thanking all who have lent their support."

A little bit of details and truth hurt nobody. Let the culprit come and refute it and let's find out the truth. . If this doesn't ignite the woman in you and the human in you craving for justice, don't know what will. #FightTillTheEnd ⁦ pic.twitter.com/n6Ki4Et15l — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 14, 2020

Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap

Previously, she had opened up on the incident on September 19, even writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help and then got the FIR registered at the Versova Police station on September 22. Anurag Kashyap has denied the allegations as he was interrogated by the police.

Payal Ghosh, meanwhile, raised the matter with meetings with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. She has also written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

She has also registered a complaint about Kashyap allegedly consuming drugs with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh had to tender an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha after the latte took her to court for dragging the latter’s name into her allegations against Anurag Kashyap.

