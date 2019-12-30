Bharti Singh Breaks Her Silence After FIRs Against Her, Raveena Tandon And Farah Khan

Bharti Singh broke her silence after multiple cases were registered against her, along with Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan for hurting religious sentiments on A show. The comedian apologised to the Christians offended by the comments that mocked the religious word 'Hallelujah.' Bharti also thanked Cardinal Oswald Gracias, who forgave Raveena and Farah as the duo met him to offer their apology.

READ: Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan Meet Cardinal After FIRs, Say 'to Err Is Human'

Bharti also revealed that she too conveyed her apology to the Cardinal in a voice note since she is out of the country at the moment. She conveyed her gratitude to him for forgiving her.

READ: Raveena Tandon Reacts After Being Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Tweets Video

Here’s the post

From the bottom of my heart I would like to say Sorry to my Christian brothers and sisters for hurting their sentiments.Thank you YOUR EMINENCE CARDINAL OSWALD for personally hearing my apology in the voice note(as I’m not in the country)& forgiving me.🙏🏻

Yours Truly,Bharti Singh — Bharti singh (@bharti_lalli) December 30, 2019

While Raveena and Farah had posted a clarification and offered an apology in case their comments had offended anyone in the last few days, Bharti had maintained silence till now.

Earlier in the day, Farah had shared pictures from the visit to Cardinal Oswald Gracias and written, “To Err is human.. to Forgive Divine.. Thank you YOUR EMINENCE CARDINAL OSWALD GRACIOUS for meeting us n accepting our heartfelt apologies and putting this unfortunate matter to rest. Frm all of us thank you also @allwynsaldanha for making this happen.”

To Err is human.. to Forgive Divine.. Thank you YOUR EMINENCE CARDINAL OSWALD GRACIOUS for meeting us n accepting our heartfelt apologies and putting this unfortunate matter to rest. Frm all of us thank you also @allwynsaldanha for making this happen. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bkC8AIDZ2V — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 30, 2019

READ: Christian Community Stages Protest In Jammu Against Raveena Tandon, 2 Others

The trio were accused of ‘hurting religious sentiments’ after they joked over the word ‘ Hallelujah’ which means ‘Praise the Lord’ on the Farah-hosted Backbenchers that airs on Flipkart. Bharti was the one making most of the ‘offensive’ statements while the other two were only seen laughing or playing along. She, however, did not know the meaning of the word for most of the segment.

As per reports, four FIRs were registered against the trio. Three of them of those were in Punjab , where a peaceful protest was also held against them. Another case was lodged in Beed, Maharashtra.

READ: Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Farah Khan & Raveena Tandon Apologise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.