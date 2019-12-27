Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Farah Khan & Raveena Tandon Apologise

Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan took to her Twitter account and issued an apology for inadvertently disrespecting and hurting religious sentiments in an episode of her show. Actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan, and comedian Bharti Singh had been called out by Punjab police for 'hurting religious sentiments' by allegedly commenting on Jesus Christ on a television show. They were booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to “malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs”.

Take a look at her tweet:

I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 27, 2019

On Thursday, as soon as the news of the complaint filed against the three surfaced online, actor Raveena Tandon, who had been unaware of the situation, clarified that it had not been her intention to insult anyone. The Mohra actor also took to social media to post a video clip of the section of the episode and issue an apology for the unintentional mocking of religious sentiments. She urged the viewers to watch the video footage of the show and claimed that she had never intended to offend anyone through her actions.

Look at Raveena Tandon's tweet:

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

On the work front, Raveena Tandon, who has been missing from the silver screen for quite a few years, will be seen in KGF 2 alongside Kannada actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt playing the role of a politician. Ace-comedian Bharti Singh has been enjoying her stint at The Kapil Sharma Show. Farah Khan, on the other hand, will be seen directing Satte Pe Satta remake, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty.

