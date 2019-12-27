The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Farah Khan & Raveena Tandon Apologise

Bollywood News

On Thursday, a complaint had been filed against Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon and Bharti Singh for making fun of word “Hallelujah” in the show ‘Back Benchers’

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Farah Khan

Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan took to her Twitter account and issued an apology for inadvertently disrespecting and hurting religious sentiments in an episode of her show. Actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan, and comedian Bharti Singh had been called out by Punjab police for 'hurting religious sentiments' by allegedly commenting on Jesus Christ on a television show. They were booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to “malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs”. 

Take a look at her tweet:

Read | Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

On Thursday, as soon as the news of the complaint filed against the three surfaced online, actor Raveena Tandon, who had been unaware of the situation, clarified that it had not been her intention to insult anyone. The Mohra actor also took to social media to post a video clip of the section of the episode and issue an apology for the unintentional mocking of religious sentiments. She urged the viewers to watch the video footage of the show and claimed that she had never intended to offend anyone through her actions.

Look at Raveena Tandon's tweet:

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Farah Khan to replace Salman Khan as the host of the show?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J Immanuel▪︎born_4_revolution (@jayimmanuelofficial) on

What are the celebrities up to? 

On the work front, Raveena Tandon, who has been missing from the silver screen for quite a few years, will be seen in KGF 2 alongside Kannada actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt playing the role of a politician. Ace-comedian Bharti Singh has been enjoying her stint at The Kapil Sharma Show. Farah Khan, on the other hand, will be seen directing Satte Pe Satta remake, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. 

Read | Farah Khan: 'Directing films not a gender-specific job'

Also read | Deepika Padukone NOT part of Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om sequel?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL