'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' To Resume Shooting From Next Month? Read Details

After the lockdown restrictions were eased by the central government, several directors have gradually started resuming work or have started to finish the upcoming shooting schedules. While the television industry has kick-started its programs, the film industry also has begun working. As per reports by a Bollywoodlife, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani might resume work to complete their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to resume Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shooting schedule?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most-awaited films of 2020. The filming of the movie began in October 2019 and would have been wrapped up till now. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the shooting of the film was kept on a halt. The horror-comedy featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is directed by Anees Bazmee.

As per the reports of Bollywoodlife, Anees Bazmee is excited to resume the film's shooting. The director revealed that they could have shot the film earlier, but the monsoon and rains destroyed their sets. As mentioned by the director, the team of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 also made a haveli for the shoot, and it has not been used for more than six months.

The director noted that they had made a haveli in Lucknow. Now that the monsoon is over, they will currently be restructuring the set and polish it before they start shooting.

Earlier, Anees Bazmee revealed that they were planning to resume film’s shooting in December. But after a lot of discussions, they decided to work out a new schedule at soonest. He revealed that they have agreed to accelerate the process and resume shoot as soon as possible; it could be from the next month. The producers are working out the logistics while they are also getting the combination dates of the lead actors.

About the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar starrer original Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel will have Kartik Aaryan in the role of Dr Ishaan Shah, while Kiara Advani will be seen playing the role of Kritika Sharma. The film will also have Tabu, who will be portraying the role of Riya Sharma. Moreover, the movie will also star actors like Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Anil Kapoor, and others. The film is being written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

