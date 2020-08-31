Mahesh Babu’s 'Dookudu' Remake To Be Helmed By Director Anees Bazmee?

Anees Bazmee is one of the most celebrated directors in the industry and has directed some comedy flicks like No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is King, Ready, Mubarakan, and Welcome Back. On the other hand, production company Eros International has also acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Mahesh Babu starrer Dookudu. Now, the production is in talks with Anees to helm the Hindi remake of the 2011 hit movie.

Anees Bazmee wishes to move out of his comfort zone

A source close to the project revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Anees has been wanting to move out of his comfort zone of making comedies and believes Dookudu remake will give him the perfect opportunity to do so. The source added that the filmmaker has been in talks with the production house right since before the start of the lockdown and is likely to sign the contract with them soon. If the movie materializes, it will be Anees's next project after Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

The makers will rework the script of the Dookudu Hindi remake

The essence of the movie, Dookudu will remain the same despite the Hindi remake but the production house along with the No Entry director will be working on the script to make the movie cater more to the Hindi audience. The source went on to say that it has been 9 years since the movie's release so it is important to 'tweak' the script a bit to make it more relatable to today's time. This particular process will soon begin before the movie goes on floors. The source added that the Singh Is King director is yet to sign the contract with the production house as both the parties have not yet reached a mutual point regarding the financial terms and conditions.

The movie may go on floors along with the makers starting their hunt for the lead actor who will be stepping onto Mahesh's shoes after the contract is signed between Anees and the production house. Meanwhile, Anees is gearing up for the movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 which will be starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The filmmaker has also penned the script for No Entry Mein Entry which will be a sequel to the film, No Entry.

