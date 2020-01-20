Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' To Have Different Plot, 2 Songs From Original Film

Kartik Aaryan has been handling busy schedules with a lot of projects lined up ahead of him. Currently, he has broken the internet with the trailer of his upcoming Love Aaj Kal. Similarly, Kartik is going to be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2. While having a conversation a news publishing house, Anees Bazmee was asked if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be a proper sequel of the first film.

He clarified the doubts by saying it is not going to be connected. The latest part is a completely different story. Besides the title, they have also taken two songs from the original which is the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original says the director. Read more about Anees Bazmee on his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan: The Best Quirky Looks Of The Actor You Must Check Out

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan And Nushrat Bharucha Movies: From Pyaar Ka Punchnama To Akaash Vani

Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiya 2

When asked about his lead actor for the film, Bazeeme said that he knew about Kartik's abilities for long and working with Kiara was also amazing. The director felt that Advani did an extremely outstanding job on the first day of the shoot and he is impressed by her work. Both, Kartik and Kiara are superb and suit in the character. Anees is looking forward to work with them repeatedly and completes the project which is not just a comedy one but also a thriller-drama as soon as possible.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Top 5 Pictures Of The Actor Prove He Is A Heartthrob For Fans

Akshay's Bhool Bhulaiya

The first part revolves around an NRI and his wife who decide to stay in their ancestral home. The couple does not pay any heed to the warnings about ghosts in the house. Soon, unforeseen occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist played by Akshay Kumar to get rid of the problem. We could hope to see Kartik taking Akshay’s place in the film.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan: Some Of The Best And Memorable Songs Of The Luka Chuppi Actor

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan: Here Are Some Celebs Who Wished The Star On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.