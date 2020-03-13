'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' BTS: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Shoot For 'Mere Dholna' Remake?

Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame post the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, is basking in the success of his recent releases which have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances, the actor is also winning the hearts of masses with his recent posts on social media platforms. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a few sneak-peaks from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which have sparked questions about the song, Mere Dholna from the prequel.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan marked their presence at a dance reality show to promote their film, during which, Kartik performed a stunt and injured his right hand. It seems like Kartik is now back in action, as the actor recently shared a series of sneak-peeks from the sets of his next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. As seen in one of the pictures shared by Kartik Aaryan, the actor can be seen posing for a mirror selfie, sporting a face mask.

In the picture shared, Kiara Advani can be seen busy in the background. In another picture shared, the actor has captured a temple and a moon and has used the song ‘Mere Dholna’ from the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer. Since the pictures were posted online, fans have been wondering if the much-loved song will be included in the sequel film or not. Take a look at the pictures shared:

This comes after Kartik recently shared another set of sneak-peeks from the sets of the film. As seen in one of the pictures shared, Kartik can be seen beating the cold of Lucknow, donning a bomber jacket. Aaryan also captured the pictures of the moon and shared it on Instagram.

All about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which also stars Vidya Balan in the leading role.

