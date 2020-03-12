Kiara Advani Shares A Sneak Peek Of The Late-night Visitors On Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 Sets

Kiara Advani would soon be sharing the big screen with Kartik Aaryan in her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. After having filmed a few scenes in Jaipur, the team flew down to Lucknow where they are shooting for the rest of the scenes. Recently the lead cast of the movie had shared with their fans behind the scenes from the sets of the movie where they were seen outside the famous monument Bhool Bhulaiya or better known as Bara Imambara in Lucknow.

Kiara Advani shares a pic of 'late-night visitors' on 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' sets

As Kiara Advani is very popular among her fans on social media, she keeps her fans updated with all the events happening around her. Last night, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of an owl that was present on their film sets. Referring to the owl, the actor captioned the image saying that lots of visitors are there on the set. She posted another picture of an owl from an angle a far and photographed the moon in the frame. Take a look at the pictures below.

'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' updates

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie is the much-anticipated sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa which released in the year 2007. Like its prequel, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is also a mystery and horror film and is set to hit the theatres on July 31st, 2020.

What is next for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani's Good Newwz was received well by the audiences in which she starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara Advani is also enjoying the positive response from fans for her latest web series on Netflix called Guilty. The actor has many movies lined up apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reportedly, her upcoming movies include Shershaah, Indoo Ki Jawani and Laxmmi Bomb.

