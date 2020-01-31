'Bhoot' Actor Vicky Kaushal Has Spooky Power Breakfast And It's Not What You'd Expect

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his first project after the critically acclaimed Aditya Dhar film Uri: The Surgical Strike which released in 2019. The teaser of Dharma Productions film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was unveiled by the makers and actors of the film through social media earlier on Friday. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead and actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles, the film is surely one of the most awaited in the horror genre.

The one-minute, thirty seconds teaser shows Vicky Kaushal entering an abandoned ship, following the trail of blood-soaked handprints. Filled with a dark undertone, the handprints soon lead him to a wall which shows him his own face, plastered with blood-stained hands. Giving goosebumps to the viewers, Vicky Kaushal's film promises to be a spookfest.

Vicky Kaushal, who has won hearts all over the country with his diligent work in each of his films, took the phrase 'eat, sleep and breathe' seriously when it comes to his work. With the release of the teaser of his much-anticipated film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship scheduled for the day, actor Vicky Kaushal certainly had his plans set. However, as the teaser unveiled on social media and received massive praise from his fans and friends, the actor posted an update about how he kickstarted the day by eating 'Bhoot' for breakfast.

The actor has left no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming horror film as he shared a photo of his breakfast bowl. A hearty breakfast of avarekai or hyacinth beans, walnuts and cut up strawberries had a special dressing - the word 'Bhoot' written with peanut butter and cocoa across the bowl! Vicky Kaushal captioned his story with the words, "Had 'Bhoot' for breakfast today!" and tagged his private chef Akshay Arora who is also a part of his entourage.

Have an eyeful:

