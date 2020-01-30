Vicky Kaushal Looks Terrified In Latest Posters Of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Vicky Kaushal recently shared the posters of his upcoming film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The posters are being loved by his followers and fans. He also revealed the official trailer release date with the post.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship posters released

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship posters were released by Vicky Kaushal on his official Instagram handle. The actor released two posters back to back, fuelling the curiosity of his followers. With the posters, he has revealed the trailer release date which is January 31, 2020. Have a look at the posters here.

In this first poster, actor Vicky Kaushal can be seen with a horrifying expression. He can be seen here with hands crawling all over him. The poster has the release date, 21 February, 2020, written on it. In the caption for the post, Vicky Kaushal has written about the seas of fear.

In the second poster, Vicky Kaushal can be seen reaching out for something. He can be seen with a torch while a ghostly figure rests her arm on his shoulder. A creepy doll can also be spotted in the poster. In the caption for the post, he has asked the viewers to look under the bed as fear awaits there.

About Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the movie. It is a horror film that is said to be based on true events. It features actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

