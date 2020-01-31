Bhoot Teaser: Vicky Kaushal's Film Promises To Be A Spookfest, Sure To Give You Goosebumps

The much-awaited teaser of Vicky Kaushal from Dharma Productions' horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has been released. Directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, the one-minute, thirty seconds teaser shows Vicky Kaushal entering an abandoned ship, following the trail of blood-soaked handprints. Filled with a dark undertone, the handprints soon lead him to a wall which shows him his own face, plastered with blood-stained hands. Giving goosebumps to the viewers, Vicky Kaushal's film promises to be a spookfest. Watch below-

Bhoot Teaser unveiled

On January 28, Karan had shared a spooky short video with the caption, “The home of happy endings is getting a plot twist. Welcome to the dark side...a new era begins at @DharmaMovies as we step into the dark allies of the horror genre with #Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. #DharmaGoesDark@apoorvamehta18.”

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the movie. It is a horror film that is said to be based on true events. It features actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

The goosebump-inducing video is shot in the setup of an abandoned ship with blinking lights in which the Dharma Productions signature music is heard.

Earlier in 2019, the makers had released the poster of the film. In the poster, Vicky Kaushal is seen trying to escape an underwater ghost. Dharma Productions has also released the logo and more stills from the film. The film is a Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial.

