Healthy Breakfast Dishes That Are Lip-smacking And Easy To Make

A contended and a healthy breakfast is often necessary to get the entire day going. The breakfast is the first meal of the day which acts as a prime source of energy for the body. In recent times, there are many who do not realise the worth of a healthy breakfast.

Talking about it, there is often nothing better than a healthy and sumptuous Indian breakfast. The typical Indian breakfast offers a lovely combination of health and nutrition. There is indeed a lot of variety when it comes to the Indian breakfast dishes. If you are looking for a healthy breakfast dish to choose from, here are some options.

Here are some healthy breakfast items which can satisfy your taste buds

Dhokla

Dhokla is a Gujarati dish which is a kind of steamed cake filled with spices and is extremely soft and spongy. It is very rich in proteins and is prepared with peas batter as well as rice. It is mostly served with green chutney. Dhokla serves as an excellent breakfast meal and does not prove to be very heavy too.

Pav Bhaji

This is one of the most popular breakfast dishes, especially in Maharashtra. It consists of potatoes and other vegetables which is consumed with pav laden with butter. This also serves as a great option for breakfast. Not to forget, it also satisfies the taste buds.

Idli Vada

This is one of the ideal choices for a breakfast meal. Idli Vada is primarily popular in South India. It is a cake which is made up of rice batter and the vada is prepared with a combination of rice batter and dal batter. It is mostly served with sambar and coconut chutney.

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha still serves as one of the most adored breakfast dishes in India. It consists of a thick paratha with an aloo masala filling. It can also be consumed with a dollop of white butter on top. It can also be consumed with dahi or chutney.

Image Courtesy: Mumbai Foodie Instagram