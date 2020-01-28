Saif Ali Khan And Fatima Sana Shaikh's 'Bhoot Police' Delayed Due To THIS Reason

One of the upcoming projects of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star Saif Ali Khan is the movie Bhoot Police. The shooting of Bhoot Police was delayed in the year 2019. Saif recently revealed why there is a delay behind Bhoot Police.

Here is what Saif Ai Khan said:

In an interview with a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan talked about Bhoot Police. He said that the movie is a horror flick and a comedy at the same time. He called this a golden combination. He talked about how Bhoot Police is his pet project. He revealed that the movie is getting delayed since they want it to release after a few of his films worked well at the box office. This will bring encouragement to make Bhoot Police the way it is supposed to be.

Saif Ali Khan was the one who had shared the news of the movie getting postponed before. He had shared with a leading daily that the shooting of the movie has been pushed ahead. He also talked about how the team is working on the script.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are also a part of the movie. Fatima, on multiple occasions, has talked about her excitement on becoming a part of Bhoot Police. According to a report on a news portal, Fatima said in an interview said that even though she is shooting for a horror film, she is a scared person in real life. She talked about how her character in the film is a very urban character. Fatima added that she is dreading the shooting of the movie because she would need people with her in the room. She also sleeps with a teddy bear and keeps the lights on when alone.

Image Courtesy: Ali Fazal Instagram

