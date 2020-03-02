Bhumi Pednekar & Anusha Dandekar Surely Know How To Slay In Little Black Dresses, See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar is a very talented Bollywood actor who made a name for herself with movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, etc. Anusha Dandekar, on the other hand, is an Indian origin MTV VJ, actor and singer who is also a style icon. Both the divas can rock the little black dress and the pictures below are proof. Take a look at a few of the pictures below.

Bhumi Pednekar and Anusha Dandekar show how to rock the Little Black Dress perfectly

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar rocks the little black dress looks in the above pictures. In the first picture, she dons a thigh-split black dress with a plunging neckline and kept her hair loose. In the second image, the actor flaunts a black off-shoulder dress with loose hair. In the third picture, Bhumi can be seen clicked on a terrace wearing an unconventional little black dress which she paired with, high heels, tied hair and a cool pair of shades.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar slayed the little black dress look with ease and comfort. In the first picture, Anusha can be seen wearing a black dress with black stilettos and loose hair. In the second picture, she clicked a mirror one wearing another little black dress and looks adorable. In the third picture, she donned a little black dress with knee-high black boots and tied hair.

