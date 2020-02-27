Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapoor Having A Very 'Malang' Battle | See Pics

Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang. It seems that the after-effects of the movie have not worn off yet as seen on Patani's Instagram. Disha has shared some pictures from the behind the scenes of the movie.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Charms As She Asks Tiger Shroff 'Do You Love Me' In The Latest Song; Watch

On the sets of Malang

The process of Disha Patani sharing pictures from the behind the scenes of Malang began when her co-star from the movie Aditya Roy Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram story. In this picture, Aditya and Disha can be seen sitting on a boat. While Aditya is looking at the distance, Disha is giving a goofy smile to the camera.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani And Her Crew Chant "Radhe Radhe" In This Fun BTS Video

Disha then started posting some pictures from the sets of Malang on her own. The first picture is of Disha and Aditya on the beach. The two seem to busy in the shoot as the picture is been taken from a height. Disha has tagged Aditya in the picture and also added the word 'Dude' with two chicken-head emojis.

ALSO READ | Baaghi 3's 'Do You' With Disha Patani Copied? UK Artist TroyBoi 'dreams Of Sizable Cheque'

Aditya again posted a picture where it is just him sitting on the boat. The picture has a leg in the water on the left side. Aditya has added an arrow towards it and informed that it is Disha's leg.

Disha then posted a video where Aditya and Disha can be seen swinging on a swing. Aditya is trying to catch their video on a camera in his hand. Disha, in the caption, has written that it is not as easy as it looks in the video.

ALSO READ | Here's How Disha Patani Prepared For Her Role In Chinese Film 'Kung Fu Yoga'

Disha Patani will be featuring in a song in the movie Baaghi 3. She is dancing to the tunes of the song Do You Love Me. She looks stunning in the video of the song with its slow but catchy music.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's Stunning BTS Pictures From The Sets Of 'Malang'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.