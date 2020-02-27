Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Love Per Square Foot' Film's Best Scenes; Here Is A List

Love Per Square Foot film’s storyline is in reverse as it starts from buying a house, falling in love and then getting married and not the other way round. Set in the niche suburbs, lanes and railway backdrops of Mumbai, Love Per Square Foot also stars some well-known names.

Back then a debutant but now a National Award winner for his blockbuster Uri, Vicky Kaushal, is part of this film along with Angira Dhar. The duo shared the screen space for the Netflix special for the very first time. The film had several scenes which spoke volumes of how two Mumbaikars suffer under the constant pressure of buying a new home. The two apply for a joint loan first, however, the sequence of events are not in their favour. Here are some of the best scenes from the film Love Per Square Foot.

The local train scene

It is a usual incident in local trains when people pave the way into the local by pushing and jumping. In the film as well, Vicky Kaushal gets closer to Angira in train. Sparks immediately fly between the duo. Vicky Kaushal makes a reference to space. As Mumbai or its local does not have any ‘Space’. The scene can be viewed in the trailer at 01:01 minutes.

Sanjay sees Karina for the first time

Anyone who watches the film will agree that one of the best scenes of the film is when Sanjay, the role essayed by Vicky Kaushal looks at Karina (played by Angira) for the very first time. The characters might not agree but for them, it was love at first sight. Vicky Kaushal and Angira’s scene is unarguably one of the best scenes from Love Per Square Foot. Take a quick glimpse at the scene in the trailer at 00:26 seconds.

Karina’s revelation

One of the best scenes from the film is when the character of Karina breaks down the truth to Sanjay. The scene is where the film comes together and the story leads to its climax. Watch this scene at 02:08 minutes in the film’s official trailer.

Watch all the scenes here:

