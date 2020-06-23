Do You Know Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana Were Initial Choice For 'Manmarziyaan'?

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha was reported to work with the actor in Manmarziyaan (2018). The movie was initially helmed by Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana fame Sameera Sharma back in 2016. However, producer Aanand L. Rai of Colour Yellow Production was not happy with the rough cuts of the film, and he decided to stop the shooting of the Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

But the Aanand L. Rai production was revived soon after Anurag Kashyap came on board. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu replacing Bhumi Pednekar, and Abhishek Bachchan replacing Ayushmann Khurrana. However, the technical crew of the movie remained the same. Amit Trivedi composed the music, and Avinash Arun cranked the camera for Manmarziyaan.

Manmarziyaan, starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, narrates the tale of three youngsters, whose lives are intertwined. The Anurag Kashyap directorial released in 2018 to positive reviews. Manmarziyaan was produced was Aanand L. Rai, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl, and Kishore Lulla under their respective banners.

Although Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana's version of Manmarziyaan was shelved, Aanand L. Rai cast them in Kollywood movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham's Hindi remake. The film titled Shubh Mangal Saavdhan marked the Bollywood debut of director RS Prasanna. Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer released in 2017 to positive reviews.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar is reportedly preparing for Karan Johar's Takht. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie is presently in pre-production.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo released on OTT. The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, narrates the tale of a grumpy landlord and his whimsical tenant. The movie directed by Shoojit Sircar premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 to mixed reactions from the audience.

