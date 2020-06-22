Bhumi Pednekar Will Not Be Romancing In Her Upcoming Movies To Follow Social Distancing

The lockdown has taken a toll on the financial stability of all the major industries due to the sudden pause of all the ongoing work. A number of these industries have been planning to start functioning again while maintaining all the social distancing measures. Bollywood happens to be one of those industries that are waiting to get back to work in order to start shooting.

Bhumi Pednekar on her future movies

In the same context, Bhumi Pednekar recently spoke to a news publishing house and answered some important questions. Bhumi said she too is clueless about how the industry is going to start again and maintain social distance on set. But the Saandh Ki Aankh star clearly specified that she is going to steer clear from romancing on screen, at least for now.

Bhumi said that she doesn’t know about how the implementation of social distancing will take place on film sets. She mentioned that on a film set there are so many people working together. She also said that it is not possible for her to wear a mask and do a scene.

While talking about how the shooting process of the film, the actor said that she’s sure that the dynamics and also the storylines and narratives will change. Bhumi also added that she doesn’t see herself romancing anyone on the big screen for a while now.

More about Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar stepped into the Bollywood industry in the year 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then, she has given the audience a set of some outstanding films like Saand Ki Aankh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Most recently, Bhumi was seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film revolves around a shipping officer who saves a girl he believes is real, on a stranded, unmanned haunted ship. The film was lead by Vicky Kaushal as Prithvi Prakashanalongside Bhumi Pednekar as Sapna Prakashan. The film also included other popular faces of the industry including Akash Dhar, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhanth Kapoor and Meher Vij.

Bhumi also shared the big screen along with Aayushmann Khurrana in their 2019 comedy-drama, Bala. The film managed to get a lot of critical acclaim and also performed well at the box offices. The movie was directed by Amar Kaushik and it managed to collect around ₹171 crores through box office collections.

