Bhumi Pednekar's Fun BTS Videos From The Sets Of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'

Bhumi Pednekar has worked in several great films and her choice in roles have often impressed the masses. Bhumi Pednekar's movies include Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, Bala, and many more. One of Bhumi Pednekar's films with Ayushmann Khurrana happens to be the comedy-movie, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The 2017 film directed by R.S. Prasanna had an IMDb rating of 6.9. Listed below are some of the BTS videos from the sets of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Bhumi Pednekar's BTS videos from the sets of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

The film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan follows the tale of Mudit, a shy boy, who tries to woo Sugandha and the two decide to get married. However, things change as, before the wedding, their relationship undergoes a setback when they discover he suffers from erectile dysfunction. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Bhargava, and Anshul Chauhan in lead roles. The funny film also has another spin-off film to it with the title, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Below are some of the BTS videos from the film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The team of the film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in this video above explains the Shubh, Mangal, and Saavdhan moments while making the film. The BTS moments from the film were hilarious as the lead actors try to recite their dialogues. Bhumi is seen explaining how the generator does not work while shooting. On the other hand, various other members from the team explain the difficulties they faced while shooting this film.

This is the comedy BTS moment from the film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. In this scene, Ayushmann and Bhumi are seen reciting lines. At first, Bhumi can't stop laughing. This scene gets tricky as the team struggles to showcase a biscuit falling in the teacup of Ayushmann Khurrana. This scene was not only fun for the actors, but one can see how comical it was for the entire team to shoot as well.

This is another BTS video of the film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. This is where all the actors explain their distinct characters. The actors also talk about the difficulties they faced while shooting and the challenges each had while playing their respective roles. The video gets funny as the actors are chilling and trying to perfect their individual parts.

