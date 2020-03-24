Bhumi Pednekar And Huma Qureshi Amp Up The Glam Quotient In Neon Orange Outfits

Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi are two Bollywood divas known for their chic and trendy fashion style. While Huma Qureshi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Valimai in Chennai. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for two most talked movies of 2020, Durgavati and Takht.

Bhumi Pednekar has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram. Whereas, Huma Qureshi marks 3.3 million followers on her Instagram. Both the Bollywood stars' Instagram is the perfect place to look at when it comes to picking an outfit for any occasion or event. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi were spotted in similar neon outfits, let's take a look at them.

Bhumi Pednekar's wardrobe

In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture post on her Instagram, showing her love for neons. Here, Bhumi Pednekar looks flawless in this orange short dress. The neon outfit looks amazing with that black belt on the waist.

The Bala actor sported rectangular frame sunglasses to accessorise her outfit. Messy hair and her nude lipstick complemented Bhumi Pednekar's casual look. Talking about her footwear, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha star stunned in a pair of transparent stilettoes. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's orange neon outfit.

Huma Qureshi's wardrobe:

Huma Qureshi shared a series of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, the Badlapur actor is posing in a neon orange outfit. The short dress is sported with a white bodycon. Keeping it simple with a ponytail, Huma Qureshi donned a pair of quirky sneakers. For glam, Huma opted for light makeup look and accessorised the outfit with large loops.

