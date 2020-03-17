Huma Qureshi Gears Up For Some Powerful Action-packed Sequences For 'Valimai'; See Pics

Huma Qureshi has lately been busy with the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Valimai in Chennai. The actor will reportedly be seen doing heavy-duty stunts in the upcoming Tamil film. She has also been learning bike riding as a part of preparation for the upcoming film.

Huma Qureshi to be seen in an action-packed avatar

The actor is all set to be seen in her second Tamil film after Kaala. She will be seen playing actor Ajith Kumar’s love interest in the film. According to a report by a leading daily, she will be seen doing quite a few stunts in the film. She has currently been shooting for the film in Chennai while she is also learning to ride a bike.

Huma Qureshi also uploaded a few pictures and videos where she was seen learning motorbike. She could be seen riding a red motorbike wearing a black full sleeve sweatshirt and a pair of black pants. She also put up pictures with the one who taught her how to ride.

In the caption for one of the pictures, she has mentioned how she is getting rid of her fears by learning the art of motorbiking. Have a look at the pictures and video uploaded by the actor here.

About Valimai

Valimai is an action thriller film which is scheduled to release across the country on the occasion of Diwali. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor while it has been helmed by director H Vinoth. Valimai will star superstar Ajith Kumar and actor Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Huma Qureshi Instagram

