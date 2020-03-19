Bhumi Pednekar Shows How To Ace Your Casual Outfits With Accessories

Bhumi Pednekar is considered one of the most versatile actors known for her celestial performances in Bollywood. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has 4.3 million followers on Instagram. Her social media is the perfect place to have a look at when it comes to picking up casual outfits. The diva shells out some serious fashion goals with everything she wears. Having said so, take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's pictures that will help you accessorise your casual looks.

Bhumi Pednekar's accessories -

Here, Bhumi Pednekar looks flawless in this orange short dress. The neon outfit looks amazing with that black belt on the waist. The Bala actor sported a rectangular frame sunglasses to accessorise it more. Messy hair and her nude lipstick complemented Bhumi Pednekar's casual look.

In this look, Bhumi Pednekar donned a pair of heart-shaped earrings. The pair of earrings surely added charm to her overall look. For glam, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha's star opted for red lips and dark eye makeup look.

In this casual airport look, the Saand Ki Aankh actor turned up in a Fila outfit. She wore a simple black t-shirt sported with red leather pants and a tied jacket on the waist. Keeping the look simple, Bhumi Pednekar accessorised the outfit with black oversized square glasses.

Here, Bhumi Pednekar teaches how to slay the white shirt and blue jeans look. She was seen wearing a plain white shirt with dramatic sleeves and bell-bottom jeans. The casual look was made more elegant with simple double hoop earrings.

