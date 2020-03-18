Bhumi Pednekar Shares 'paranoia' Updates As She Travels Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Bhumi Pednekar is an Indian film actor who started her career in the Bollywood industry with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Ever since then, she has come a long way and was busy shooting for her upcoming film, Durgavati. But as the Coronavirus has reached the pandemic stage, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced that all film shoots and other proceedings must be postponed. Bhumi Pednekar along with her team was seen sharing with her fans the latest update about her film, Durgavati. The cast and crew team of Durgavati took a return flight as was seen on the actor's Instagram stories. Bhumi Pednekar shared with her fans how she is travelling amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and crisis. Take a look at them below.

Bhumi Pednekar shares pictures of her team returning home

In the pictures below, Bhumi Pednekar and her team can be seen taking a lot of precautions against the coronavirus. The actor is one of the pictures can be seen disinfecting and sanitising her seat and seatbelt onboard. The whole team has covered their mouths and noses with masks in order to protect themselves from getting infected. Check out the pictures from her story below.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared videos on her Instagram story. Here are those videos.

What is next for Bhumi Pednekar?

On another note, Bhumi Pednekar gave 4 movies to Bollywood in the year 2019 and one in 2020. The movies included two superhit films, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bala. Her latest release was a horror film, Bhoot The Haunted Ship. Apart from Durgavati, the actor has many films lined up her way including Takht.

