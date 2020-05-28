Bhumi Pednekar And Shanoo Sharma's Pictures That Showcase Their Camaraderie

Bhumi Pednekar, last seen in Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship shares a special relationship with YRF Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma. In an old interview, Bhumi Pednekar had revealed that Shanoo Sharma was like a family to her, she exclaimed that she is like a sister to her. Reportedly, Shanoo Sharma was a catalyst to Bhumi Pednekar's acting career. Here are some photos of Bhumi Pednekar and Shanoo Sharma that showcase their camaraderie. Check them out.

Bhumi Pednekar's photos with Shanoo Sharma

For the unknown, Bhumi Pednekar reportedly worked as an assistant casting director with YRF Films before making her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015). Interestingly, Shanoo Sharma was the one who discovered the actor in her and pushed her to give an audition for the Sharat Katariya directorial. Meanwhile, Shanoo Sharma has also introduced talents like Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship. The movie, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, narrates the tale of a shipping officer, who gets trapped in a haunted ship. The movie also had Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo appearance. The film released in 2020 managed to impress the audience and critics alike.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar has a slew of movies in her kitty. She is reportedly preparing for Karan Johar's Takht. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. Thereafter, Bhumi Pednekar also has the sequel of 2018's Badhaai Ho in her kitty.

