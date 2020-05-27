Bhumi Pednekar Or Taapsee Pannu: Whose Pairing With Vicky Kaushal Was Loved More?

Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh received a lot of appreciation for its strong storyline. While the biographical film enjoyed success at the box office, the new budding friendship of the lead actors turned them into the latest BFFs of Bollywood. However, both the actors have one thing in common, they have worked with Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal individually in different films. Read ahead to know which on-screen pair did fans love more.

Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal

Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was much anticipated since its announcement and the release of its first look. The plot of the film revolved around the various horrific incidents that took place on an abandoned haunted ship which is stuck at Mumbai beach. Vicky Kaushal played the role of an officer, Prithvi Prakashan, who finds his way out through the hauntings. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar was cast in a small role as Prithvi’s wife.

Fans reactions to the trailer/film

Really amazing trailer I think #TheHauntedShip has a lot of haunted stories! Couldn’t watch Bhoot Trailer alone honestly! Can't wait to watch this movie@DharmaMovies@KaranJohar@VickyKaushal09 — लवली😍😍 (@lovely_7860) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer is out having a creepy, scary & haunting look.. Kudos to @DharmaMovies and @VickyKaushal

Waiting for the movie... — 🚩iQueenSurbhi🚩🇮🇳👑 (@iamBeingSurbhi) February 3, 2020

Box-office collection of the film

‘Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’ was directed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar. The film released on February 21 and managed to reportedly earn ₹40.94 crores at the box-office.

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were seen together in the film Manmarziyaan where their fun camaraderie was appreciated by many. After that, they even appeared together in a chat show with host Neha Dhupia, and it seemed like they shared a close bond with each other. Talking about their on-screen pairing, the film Manmarziyaan was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Vicky played the role of Vicky Sandhu while Taapsee Pannu was seen as Rumi Bagga. The film received mostly positive reviews from the audience and the songs of the movie were widely acclaimed.

Fans reaction on the trailer/film

Finally watched #Manmarziyaan. Just loved the characters done by @taapsee and #AbhishekBachchan. An unavoidable movie in 2018 pic.twitter.com/AsTHnfOAn3 — DreamWorld-Tamil (@YoursDreamWorld) January 22, 2019

1/2 Discovered Manmarziyaan album recently.



Surprisingly good.



If you're listening to hindi film music since childhood, somehow you just assume that you have listened to all the good bollywood music.



Finding a really good film album(which is not new) comes off as a surprise. — Devasheesh (@devasheeesh) May 26, 2020 Manmarziyaan is my personal fave.

Could always rewatch GoW too. — myluckyerror (@myluckyerror) May 25, 2020

Box-office collection of the film

Taapsee Pannu gained a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of Rumi in the film Manmarziyaan. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film also premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The romantic-drama film managed to reportedly earn ₹40.39 crores at the box-office.

