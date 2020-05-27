Bhumi Pednekar's Stunning Appearances At International Film Festivals; Check Out

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her versatility in acting and stellar performances in Bollywood. The diva made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha and since then, she has churned out several blockbusters like Toilet: A Love Story, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh among many others. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's appearances at international film festivals and awards.

Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

Bhumi Pednekar was honoured with the Face of Asia award the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare made its world premiere at BIFF. The film also features Konkona Sen and is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor.

At the film festival, Bhumi Pednekar looked a true diva as she stunned in a purple metallic gown. The deep neckline gown had a chic neon design. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram.

International Film Festival & Awards Macau (IIFAM)

Bhumi Pednekar was honoured as one of the Asian Stars Up Next during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival & Awards in Macao. The award is presented to acknowledge and encourage Asian on-screen talent who have established themselves in their home market but have the potential to cross borders onto the global stage. "I am full of gratitude and so motivated to work harder and push myself," said Pednekar who won an award at the IFFAM. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos from the event.

Here, for her Macao visit to attend Variety's IFFAM, Bhumi Pednekar opted for an outfit by Naeem Khan. Keeping it simple with her makeup and hair, the criss-cross neckline worked wonders for her. Check out the actor's pink sequinned dress.

Nickelodeon Awards 2019

Bhumi and her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Taapsee Pannu won the Jodi Kamaal Ki Award for playing Shooter daadis - Chandro and Prakashi Tomar - in the film. While Bhumi wore a short pink skirt-top and a glittery jacket for her stage performance, she walked the red carpet in a Marchesa gown. The pink netted gown was long and flared. For glam, Bhumi opted for shiny eye makeup.

