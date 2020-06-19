Awards Shared By Bhumi Pednekar And Taapsee Pannu For 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu stepped into the shoes of real-life octogenarian Shooter Dadi for Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have received accolades for their portrayal as Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar from various film critics. Besides critical acclaim, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have shared multiple awards for their role in the film.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu were both awarded with Critics Awards for Best Actress at 65th Filmfare Awards. Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar was also nominated for her role in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. Besides bagging the top honour at Filmfare Awards, the Saand Ki Aankh actors also shared the Best Actor (Female) at the Screen Awards 2020. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu were both awarded with Screen Awards for Best Actress (critics).

Saand Ki Aankh also featured actors like Viineet Kumar, Prakash Jha, Pawan Chopra in prominent roles. The Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer marked the directorial debut of screenwriter Tushar Hiranandani. Saand Ki Aankh released in 2019 earned Rs 23 crores at the box office. The film was produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar under their respective banners.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship. The movie, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, narrates the tale of a shipping officer, who gets trapped in a haunted ship. The movie also had Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo appearance. The film released in 2020 managed to impress the audience and critics alike.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu, last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be seen in Vinil Matthew's murder-mystery with Vikrant Massey. The movie, titled Haseena Dillruba is currently in production. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is slated to release in September this year. Thereafter, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu. She also has Aakash Batia's Looop Lapeta, among others, in her kitty. All of which is slated to release in the year ahead.

