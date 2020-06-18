Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Or Rani-Saif: Which Famous YRF Pair Are You Rooting For?

Right from Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s on-screen chemistry in Hum Tum to Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s love-hate relation in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Yash Raj Studios has given viewers some of the best screen pairs. Fans love these on-screen pairs so much that they rooting that they share screen space in more films. Here's taking a look at who is the better on-screen pair, Saif -Rani or Ayushmann-Bhumi.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji first starred in film Hum Tum that released in the year 2004. The duo’s on-screen performance in Hum Tum under the YRF productions has left a lasting impression on the audience and the critics. The film revolved around Karan and Rhea, who met on a flight and ended up hating each other at the end of their journey. Things keep changing between them as they keep bumping into each other at different stages of their lives. The film was an instant hit and garnered around ₹21,63,50,000 at the box office

The on-screen jodi went on to become super hit and other directors also went on to cast them in films like Tara Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Rani and Saif are now all set to share screen space in their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 and fans are super excited about it.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana are currently every director’s favorite duo. They first starred in film Dum Laga Ke Haisha that released in the year 2015. The film also marked the debut of Bhumi Pednekar. The film went on to receive heaps of praise for their acting skills and storyline.

The plot revolved around Prem, a dropout school, hesitantly marries a girl, Sandhya, who is educated but overweight. The two come closer, though, when they take part in a race that involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back. The movie was soon declared a hit and churned ₹ 30,26,25,000 at the box office.

Post this film, fans and viewers were rooting that the duo could star in another film together. And seems like fans got a triple treat as they went on to star in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Jyaada Saavdhan, and Bala.

