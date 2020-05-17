Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza & Kajol Dazzle Like A Sunshine In These Yellow Ethnic Ensembles

Fashion and Entertainment Industry go hand in hand, every now and then we spot popular celebs donning the latest trends, or some seemingly stunning attires, be it western or traditional. Though some manage to pull off outlandish ensembles others miserably fail at it. These three gorgeous Bollywood divas have impressed us time and again with their impeccable sartorial choices.

From Pati Patni Aur Woh actor stellar actor Bhumi Pednekar, former Beauty Queen Dia Mirza, to the magnificent DDLJ superstar Kajol, these three glamorous actors truly aced their fashion game by donning these voguish traditional styles in the colour yellow. So let's take a look at the times Bhumi Pedneklra, Dia Mirza and Kajol wore these spectacular yellow ethnic outfits.

Bollywood Divas In Stunning Yellow Ethnic Ensembles

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is a new-age actor, who is widely adored for her fashion choices. She always manages to leave a mark with her alluring fashion sense.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

In this Instagram photo of the Bala actor, Bhumi looks absolutely breathtaking in this bright yellow strappy sharara. Bhumi's kurta is embellished with tassel details.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

In this fashion look as well Bhumi Pednekar is beautifully carrying this modern-ethnic one-shoulder asymmetric dress. She accessorised her look with a golden necklace and kept the makeup very subtle.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza's style is very classic and chic. The RHTDM actor generally opts for pastels shades with minimalist details.

Source: Dia Mirza Instagram

In this Instagram photo, Dia Mirza looks radiant and flawless in this contemporary sari paired with a waist belt. Dia accessorised her edgy yellow sari look with a layered necklace and drop earrings.

Source: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza walked the ramp at the India fashion week as a showstopper in this voguish and shimmery yellow lehenga with a mustard hue. The Sanju actor looks every drop of gorgeous in this outlandish lehenga.

Kajol

Bollywood's mega movie star Kajol is known for her effortless fashion quotient. No matter what Kajol wears, she makes it a point look her best.

Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram

During the recent Durga Pooja event, Kajol wore this mesmerising mustard yellow sari. With the statement Bengali big round bindi and traditional long pendant necklace, Kajol grabbed eyeballs for her endearing look. She opted for pulled back hair bun, and minimalistic makeup.

Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram

The Devi actor makes heads turns In this yellow ethnic Anarkali dress. Kajol looks truly graceful and very pretty in this traditional yellow ensemble with beige dupatta. She wore a chunky pair of earrings to accentuate her overall look.

