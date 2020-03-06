Bhumi Pednekar's Hairstyles That Are Perfect For A Date Night - See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar is on cloud nine nowadays post she won the Filmfare award for her stupendous performance in Saand Ki Aankh. Touted to be amidst the most sought after names in Bollywood. Bhumi Pednekar has charmed her fans with her charismatic performances in her movies time and again. Her unconventional looks and nifty personality dazzled her admirers in the most endearing manner.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Photos That Prove She Can Rock Any Maxi Dress, See Pics

Not just her voguish taste in fashion, but Bhumi's quirky hairstyles too have impressed us on several occasions. Bhumi Pednekar has a hairstyle for every occasion, be it a date night or an elaborate event. Talking about date night, here are some ideal hairstyle options inspired by Bhumi Pednekar which you can easily recreate for a special evening.

Bhumi Pednekar Hairstyles that are perfect for a date night

Half pony

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

In this photo, Bhumi Pednekar looks simply gorgeous. Her half-pony hairdo is complementing her attire beautifully. This is a hassle-free hairdo which you can definitely opt for a date night. In order to recreate this hairstyle, all you need to do is make a half pony on the crown section of the head and left the rest of the hair behind.

Read: Bhumi Pednekar Sure Knows The Art Of Posing For The Camera & These Photos Are Proof

A Messy-bun

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

A messy-bun is an uber-chic hairdo which is an ideal one to opt for when planning to go for a date night. You can wear this hairstyle with any sort of dress or a co-ord outfit. In this photo, Bhumi Pednekar is simply looking breathtaking in this alluring halter neck black dress.

Read: No One Carries Pink Outfits Better Than Bhumi Pednekar And Here's Proof

Low Pony

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Yet another ideal date-night hairdo inspired by the Patni Pati Aur Woh actor is this low-pony. The actor is not only looking supremely beautiful in this sequin -drop shoulder gown but her low pony hairstyle is truly suiting her overall look to a great extent.

Read: Vicky Kaushal Has Some Interesting Films In The Pipeline For 2020, See Full List

Beachy waves

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Beachy-waves are unarguably one of the most popular hairstyles donned by women across the world. This stylish hairdo looks really classic and is an ideal one when planning to spend your evening with someone you love.

Read: Neha Kakkar And Mouni Roy Share A Special Connection; Read To Know More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.