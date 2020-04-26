Bhumi Pednekar Or Aisha Sharma: Who Wore The Yellow Pantsuit Better?

Fashion face-offs are not a novel trend in Bollywood. On multiple occasions, actors are found wearing strikingly similar attires. Whereas some tend to wear an ensemble which is somewhat similar to each other. Bollywood divas Bhumi Pednekar and Aisha Sharma were caught up in a similar situation a few days back. As both of them wore a stunning yellow pantsuit, but with some notable changes. So let's take a look at Bhumi Pednekar and Aisha Sharma's yellow formals look and see who styled it better.

Bhumi Pednekar vs Aisha Sharma: Who wore it better?

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most sought after names in the Hindi film Industry. She is a bankable star, whose diverse movie choices and brilliant acting skills have cemented her position in B-town as an A-list actor. Bhumi Pednekar's performance in Saand Ki Aankh was highly lauded from critics and audience. She also bagged her first Best Actor Filmfare (critics) trophy from the same.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

On the fashion front, Bhumi's sartorial choices are always quite impressive. In this Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram picture, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor simply looks stunning in this yellow formal pantsuit. Her long trenchcoat with flared bottoms is a real steal from her wardrobe. For accessories, Bhumi wore a contemporary pair of golden hoops. She kept her hair sleek and straight with minimalistic makeup. Bhumi Pednekar wore this uber-chic attire during a promotional event for her film Sonchiriya.

Aisha Sharma

Model turned actor Aisha Sharma made a ground-breaking debut opposite John Abraham in Satyamev Jayate. Aisha Sharma's performance in the film was appreciated by the audiences. She made quite an impact with her first film. Aisha Sharma's glamorous fashion choices are often talk of the town.

Source: Aisha Instagram

During the film promotion of Satyamev Jayate, Aisha Sharma stepped out in style. The pretty actor wore this gorgeous yellow pantsuit with a net camisole. Aisha accessorized her look with gold drop earrings and matching strappy heels. For hair, Aisha Sharma stuck to her statement messy hairdo. But what caught our attention was her neutral makeup. The diva truly rocked this uber-cool formal look.

