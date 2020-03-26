Bhumi Pednekar's Critically Acclaimed Film Sonchiriya's Melodious Jukebox; Listen

Bhumi Pednekar has stunned many with her marvellous portrayal in distinct genres of movies. After making an impressive debut in 2015's Dum Laga Ke Haisha , Bhumi cemented her place in Bollywood with flms like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Sonchiriya.

When talking about her films, one cannot forget to mention her most underrated film Sonchiriya. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is a must-watch movie of Bhumi Pednekar. It starred Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles.

Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana also played pivotal roles in the film. Sonchiriya revolves around the life story of Dacoits.

From action, performances, screenplay, dialogues to songs everything in Sonchiriya is highly commendable. Even though the film did not manage to succeed ar the box-office, songs of this Bhumi Pednekar starrer became quite popular. Let's take a look at the impressive jukebox of Sonchiriya.

Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Sonchiriya's' jukebox

Baaghi Re

Sung by folk singer Mame Khan, Baaghi Re is one of the most popular tracks of this Bhumi Pednekar starrer . A high-octane energetic track with intense lyrics by Varun Grover. Music maestro Vishal Bharadwaj composed Baaghi Re.

Sonchiraiya

Sonchiraiya is the melodious title track of Sonchiriya featuring Bhumi Pednekar. Sung by the celebrated singer Rekha Bharadwaj, this soulful track will make you feel relaxed with its soothing music. A highly recommended track from Bhumi Pednekar's film.

Ruan Ruan

A light-hearted track by singing sensation Arjit Singh will definitely rejuvenate your mood. It has catchy lyrics and foot-tapping soft music attached to it. Ruan Ruan is a great song to listen if you are an Arijit Singh fan.

Naina Na Maar

A hard-hitting track by singers Sukhwinder Singh & Rekha Bhardwaj. Naina Na Maar has an inspirational feel to it. Sukhwinder Singh sang this track beautifully.

Saanp Khavega

As the name suggests, this track from Sonchiriya is packed with unique and intriguing lyrics. Yet again Sukhwinder Singh gave his voice to it.

2020 seems to be a busy year for Bhumi as she has two big films coming up from Dharma Productions Takth to Bhushan Kumar's Durgavati.

