Kartik Aaryan Warns To NOT Look Into His Eyes, Bhumi Pednekar Calls It 'intense'

Bollywood News

Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a picture and accompanied it with an intense caption. Bhumi Pednekar's comment is unmissable.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
kartik aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame post the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent release has managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances, the actor is also creating waves with his recent posts on social media platforms.

Recently, the actor shared a picture on his social media handle, to which actor Bhumi Pednekar had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Bhumi Pednekar’s priceless reaction to Kartik Aaryan’s post

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his social media presence, took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture. In the picture shared, he can be seen sporting a cream coloured three-piece tuxedo with a spore-dotted sky blue tie. Flaunting his messy hair, Kartik Aaryan can be seen posing with his hands on lips. 

As soon as the picture was posted online, fans of Kartik Aaryan poured in love and well-wishes. Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star, Bhumi Pednekar, too chimed in the comment section and commented, "What an intense boy".

Kartik channelled his inner poet, as the actor captioned the image as, "Don't look into my eyes. They may say what I’m trying to hide". Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Love Aajkal 2 along with Sara Ali Khan. He will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu for the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. 

Published:
