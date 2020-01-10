Kartik Aaryan Warns To NOT Look Into His Eyes, Bhumi Pednekar Calls It 'intense'

Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame post the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent release has managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances, the actor is also creating waves with his recent posts on social media platforms.

Recently, the actor shared a picture on his social media handle, to which actor Bhumi Pednekar had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Has A Long List Of Awards And Accolades To Her Name, Read Details

Bhumi Pednekar’s priceless reaction to Kartik Aaryan’s post

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his social media presence, took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture. In the picture shared, he can be seen sporting a cream coloured three-piece tuxedo with a spore-dotted sky blue tie. Flaunting his messy hair, Kartik Aaryan can be seen posing with his hands on lips.

As soon as the picture was posted online, fans of Kartik Aaryan poured in love and well-wishes. Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star, Bhumi Pednekar, too chimed in the comment section and commented, "What an intense boy".

Kartik channelled his inner poet, as the actor captioned the image as, "Don't look into my eyes. They may say what I’m trying to hide". Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Have A Special Appearance In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Don't look into my eyes

They may say what I'm trying to hide pic.twitter.com/QasI3jbhZE — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 9, 2020

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Make A Special Appearance In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Love Aajkal 2 along with Sara Ali Khan. He will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu for the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Hopes To Showcase Different Shades Of Being A Woman In 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.