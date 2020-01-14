Bhumi Pednekar's Obsession With Skirts: Check Out Some Of Her Best Looks

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the rising stars in India. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh star has made quite some noise with her films lately. Bhumi started off with working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years and later bagged her first role in the film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She later went on to do roles in multiple films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, etc. Pednekar has a large fan base on social media and also inspires a number of fans with her style updates every now and then. Listed below are some of Bhumi Pednekar's photos showcasing her obsession with skirts. These are photos from Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram:

READ: Kartik Aaryan Warns To NOT Look Into His Eyes, Bhumi Pednekar Calls It 'intense'

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram: Most fashionable skirts

READ: Bhumi Pednekar Hopes To Showcase Different Shades Of Being A Woman In 2020

READ:Bhumi Pednekar To Make A Special Appearance In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.