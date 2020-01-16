Bhumi Pednekar Takes 'what's In My Dabba' Challenge; Here Is What She Eats!

Social media is always coming up with new hashtags and trends. Recently, Twinkle Khanna started a hashtag that did not take long to become a big trend. To promote a healthier lifestyle and encourage their fans to adopt healthier eating, Bollywood celebrities are posting pictures of what is in their lunchboxes. After Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar too joined the race of promoting healthy eating habits. She took to her social media handles and showed what is in her lunch box, her dabba.

Read | Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra's Combat Mode As Kargil Hero Vikram Batra Is Stem-winding

Read | Sidharth Malhotra's Work Out Secrets Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym

Bhumi Pednekar's photos reveal what's in her dabba:

Bhumi Pednekar was challenged by actor Akshay Kumar to show what she carries in her lunchbox. Bhumi Pednekar then shared on her Twitter handle that she is one of of those who follows a strict, healthy diet. Bhumi Pednekar captioned her post saying that eating healthy is a lifestyle, a choice, and not a compulsion. She further added that one is what one eats.

Eating healthy is a lifestyle, it’s a choice and not a compulsion cause you are what you eat :) You know the unfit to fit journey I’ve had and @akshaykumar has really motivated me through it :)Thank you for nominating me. pic.twitter.com/UMHPqsSkE7 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 15, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar's photos of her lunchbox

Bhumi Pednekar's photos revealed that she likes to eat healthy. In her lunchbox, she revealed, that she was carrying an avocado and chicken salad. Along with that, she had flour roti, chicken curry, and stir-fried mushrooms. She also had isabgol tikki. Her meal was low in calories, wholesome, and delicious.

So in my dabba I have avocado and chicken salad, almond flour roti, some chicken curry, stir fried mushrooms and tofu isabgol tikki :) Wholesome, low cal and satisfying. Eat well and right, then there’s no fight 💁‍♀ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 15, 2020

She further nominated Ayushman Khurana, Taapsee Pannu, and Kartik Aryan to take the challenge.

Read | Bhumi Pednekar Asked If She Is Dating, THIS Is What She Had To Say

Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Obsession With Skirts: Check Out Some Of Her Best Looks

Photo courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Twitter and Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.