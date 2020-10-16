Bhumi Pednekar's Classy & Chic Look Stuns Her Fans; See Pic Inside

Bhumi Pednekar is known to be quite active on social media. Recently, the actor shared pictures on her Instagram in which she looked cool in a chic avatar. Fans were in love with her look as they took to the comment section to express their love and admiration. Take a look.

Bhumi Pednekar's latest Instagram post

Bhumi Pednekar's style is chic and elegant and have often been appreciated. The actor recently shared the post wearing a chic outfit and looked stunning in it. Bhumi can be seen wearing a black pleated skirt. She paired it with a white blazer type shirt which had a printed design on it. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Classic.Chic.Sustainable. Mix and Match just like we did Vintage Jacket from @bodements_ with my really old pleated skirt , @burberry shoes & @radhikaagrawalstudio ðŸ–¤

Styled by @pranita.abhi.. Beauty @heemadattani @hairstories_byseema #Recycle #Reuse #Repeat" (sic). Take a look at the post below:

Fans reacting to Bhumi Pednekar's post

As soon as Bhumi Pednekar shared the post, fans started pouring love for the actor. One of the fans wrote,"Beautiful mam huge fan of u". While another wrote, "Cute bhumi" Take a look at the comments below:

Besides this, the actor shared a post that informed fans about her giving up non-vegetarian food. Sharing the image, she wrote that for many years she was working hard on her diet to become a vegetarian, but it was not an easy task for her. Sharing the post, she wrote, "#FoodForThought" (sic). Take a look at her post:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi recently completed the upcoming film Durgavati's dubbing. Interestingly, before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, the actress had almost completed the film. The film is said to be the remake of the South movie Bhagamathie, in which Anushka Shetty essayed the lead character. The film was a commercial hit in the South. Apart from Bhumi, the ensemble star cast of the film will also include Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, and Karan Kapadia in pivotal roles.

