Shriyam Bhagnani Is Gearing Up To Deliver A Story On Screen In Bhumi Pednekar Style

Shriyam Bhagnani is all set to feature in a Nagesh Kukunoor directed web series. The actor was last seen in movies like Baaghi 2 and Batti Gul Meter Chalu in a smaller role, however, her OTT debut will feature her in a meaty role. The actor gave an exclusive interview to Republic World where she spoke about how she is preparing for her role for her new project, and it seems like she is gearing up for her role as Bhumi Pednekar did in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Read on.

All about Shriyam Bhagnani's role in the web series

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Shriyam Bhagnani mentioned that she is gaining a lot of weight for her role in the OTT series. She stated, "I have gained about a stone, that is 10 kgs". She added that gaining weight for her role is never a problem but it is the shredding part that is difficult. The filming for the same is about to begin next week and the compete shooting is expected to be wrapped within the next month. Talking about her character in the Nagesh Kukunoor directed web series, she mentioned that her character is "fierce as well as grounded". She added that she definitely resembles from her onscreen character at a certain level, however, there is a difference in upbringing as far as she and her character are concerned. Shriyam stated that as far as preparation for her role is concerned, she is reading a lot of content and watching women-centric movies to understand the perspective of strong women. Shriyam Bhagnani's web series is expected to release soon after November; however, the official dates would be announced later.

Shriyam Bhagnani belongs to Bollywood's reputed Bhagnani family where producer Vashu Bhagnani is her uncle. While Shriyam had started her Bollywood journey with small roles in Baaghi 2 and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, she is a trained actor who has been mentored by acting coach Barry John. Shriyam has also worked as an assistant for several movies before stepping into acting. Meanwhile, the director of her web series is yet to unveil the name as well as the release date of the OTT show. Reputed director, Nagesh Kukunoor had last directed the Hostar show called Mayanagari-City of Dreams that released in 2019. His recent directed movie Good Luck Sakhi featuring Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Jagapathi Babu is all set to be releasing soon.

Promo Image courtesy: Shriyam Bhagnani Instagram

