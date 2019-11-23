Bhumi Pednekar Feels Proud Of Socially Impacting Films Like Bala And Toilet:Ek Prem Katha

Bhumi Pednekar is thrilled at the box office business raked in by her latest film Bala which also featured actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. As the film enters the coveted 100 crore club, Bhumi feels that films like Amar Kaushik's Bala and Shree Narayan Singh's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha contribute to the consciousness of the society. She claimed that her films have very important messages for the audience who usually ignore the kind of social issues that are dealt with in the film.

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor revealed how it is very important that the messages in the films that have social backing should reach the audiences. She claimed that she is thrilled as her newest film Bala has gained so much popularity and acceptance among the audience. The actor has also featured in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2016 opposite actor Akshay Kumar and is proud to have been a part of such a film.

Bhumi Pednekar feels extremely overwhelmed with the box office success of Bala and considers it an honour to be apart of such a film. She congratulated her co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the entire cast and crew of Bala on the occasion of the film hitting the 100 crore milestone. Bala was the third collaboration of Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana on the big screen.

Post Bala, Bhumi Pednekar has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film will also feature actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film which is the remake of the 1978 classic of the same name is scheduled to release in theaters on December 6. Pati Patni Aur Woh has already taken the internet by a storm with its promotions, song releases, and other updates.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar has had an eventful 2019 with three successful films this year. After Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and the forthcoming Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One--The Haunted Ship opposite actor Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar's historical period drama Takht which is expected to release in 2020. The actor has also reportedly been signed for the Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahan Se Accha and Sagar Shirgaonkar's Rajasthani Rani which will hit the floors next year.

