Bhumi Pednekar Goes Bold And Beautiful As She Says 'Hello Weekend'

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the few actors in Bollywood who is popular for the choice of films she has made year after year. She has always managed to entertain the audience with spectacular performances each time she has come on the big screen. Apart from being a fabulous actor, she is also well known for her social media updates. Fans have often praised her for her fashion sense on social media where she seems to flaunt all her looks.

Bhumi Pednekar goes 'Bold and Beautiful' as she gets ready to say 'Hello weekend'

Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actor was spotted wearing a ravishing outfit in a picture posted on Instagram. Bhumi wore a black bralette along with a shimmery jacket and a pant. This bold look of the actor was highly appreciated by fans. She paired this look with a pair of black heels. Her make up for this look, perfectly complemented her overall aesthetic. She didn’t wear any jewellery, as the shine of her outfit itself made it up for the same.

The actor will soon be seen acting opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is a romantic drama which is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is all set to release on December 6, 2019. This film has created a tremendous buzz with its catchy songs, and humorous trailer. Previously, Bhumi starred in the film Bala, which also did exceptionally well at the box office. The film was praised by fans and critics, Bhumi’s character in the film was appreciated b her fans and critics as well.

