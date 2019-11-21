Bhumi Pednekar Takes Influence From Karisma Kapoor's Role In Biwi No 1

Bhumi Pednekar, in a recent interview with a leading news portal, revealed the influence on her character in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Pednekar shared that Karisma Kapoor was the inspiration behind her character Vedika Tripathi. She also had nothing but praises for Karisma.

Here is what Bhumi said:

Bhumi Pednekar, in the interview, shared that she has always been a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor since she was a child. She also talked about how she had bought a dress that was similar to the one Karisma had donned in Raja Hindustani. She talked about how Karisma was the epitome of a commercial film heroine for Bhumi. She also added that she has seen and loved all her films.

ALSO READ | Pati Patni Aur Woh New Song: Kartik, Bhumi And Ananya Get A Thumbs Up From Netizens

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday: Take Cues From Pati Patni Aur Woh Actor's Party Looks This Festive Season

Bhumi Pednekar said Karisma is a fabulous actor and has done some outstanding roles in comedy. Bhumi also talked about how Biwi No 1 was a huge inspiration for her while she was shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh. She added that Karisma transformed from a simple bahu to a firecracker in the film and that had completely bowled her over. She revealed that this was the most definitive reference point to nail her role in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

ALSO READ | Pati Patni Aur Woh: New Song, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, From The Movie Released

Bhumi Pednekar claimed that it was a dream come true for her. She also considered herself fortunate for playing a character that is so similar to Karisma's character in Biwi No 1. She also shared that she thoroughly enjoyed playing the role of Vedika in Pati Patni Aur Woh. This will be her first commercial film heroine character. She shared that she realised her childhood wish in the process.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushhmann Khurrana Groove To Pati Patni Aur Woh's Dheeme Dheeme

Pati Patni Aur Woh will be releasing on December 6, 2019. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. A song named Akhiyon Se Goli Maare was released on November 20, 2019. Here is the video of the song:

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan: Here Are The Pati Patni Aur Woh Actor's Best Casual Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.