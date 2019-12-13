Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 50 Days Of Saand Ki Aankh With An Emotional Post, See Pic

Ever since Bhumi Pednekar has made her Bollywood debut in romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, she has been consistently proving her mettle as an actor and receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. The actor has won hearts with her acting skills and has created a niche for herself in Bollywood and is also one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Recently, Bhumi got emotional as her recent film Saand Ki Aankh completed 50 days and is still running in theatres. Taking to Instagram to pen a special post, Bhumi Pednekar also shared an emotional caption while she repeated what the real-life heroes have told them. Fans are loving the picture and are telling audiences to watch the movie while some are saying that the film is very inspiring. Fans are definitely in love with the film and also the cast. Check out the adorable post here.

About the film

Saand Ki Aankh released on October 25, 2019, and had decent earning. As per reports, the film started slowly alongside heavy budget film Housefull 4. The movie features Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The story is about the oldest sharpshooters in India. It is a real-life story of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. The film has been received well by audiences and film critics and is also doing very well at the box office. As per reports, the movie earned ₹23.14 crores in four weeks. In its first week, it had a grand opening of ₹11.68 crores. Business analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the box office collection of the film. Check below.

#SaandKiAankh biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 11.68 cr

Week 2: ₹ 8.37 cr

Week 3: ₹ 2.61 cr

Week 4: ₹ 48 lakhs

Total: ₹ 23.14 cr#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2019

