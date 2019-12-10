Bhumi Pednekar Hits Hat-trick In 2019, Opens Up On Her Successful Run And Future

Bhumi Pednekar has enjoyed a dream run in 2019, with three films of hers receiving a good response. In an interview with a news agency, the actor called herself fortunate to be offered ‘amazing scripts’ and work with directors who put their faith in her. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan star added that her focus has always been to be a part of ‘incredible stories’ and ‘brilliant characters’, something that audiences can take back home even after they exit the theatres.

Bhumi had four releases this year. While Sonchiriya was critically acclaimed and she was praised for her act, her next three movies were successes. Saand Ki Aankh was massively praised, and the movie did decently well at the box office. Bala turned out to be a success, entering the Rs 100-crore club. The latest one was Pati Patni Aur Woh that had an impressive opening weekend, a run has also carried to the weekdays.

Bhumi Pednekar said in the interview that her success is a validation about the choices that she has made, including those where she backed her instincts. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star said she felt ‘empowered’ with her hits. The actor said that the success has helped her with ‘huge confidence’ to carry on with the same vision moving forward.

On upcoming projects

As far as the future is concerned, the actor said that she also seeks to continue striving for excellence in cinema. Bhumi added that the movies she has signed challenges her as an actor and motivates her to do even better. Among her upcoming projects include Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati.

