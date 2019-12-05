Bhumi Pednekar 'stalks' THIS Famous Celebrity On Instagram. Guess Who?

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, known to fit in a role perfectly was last seen in the movie Bala with actor Ayuhsmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. Her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release this weekend, along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Bhumi Pednekar has done many films but her roles were limited to that of a woman from a small village. Her fans cannot contain their excitement to see her in a completely different avatar in this movie. Bhumi Pednekar has been doing a couple of interviews to promote her upcoming film. In an interview with an upcoming film, the actor, in an interview confessed that she loves stalking. She even revealed that she loves stalking Priyanka Chopra Jonas on social media.

Who does Bhumi Pednekar stalk on social media?

Confessing about stalking, Bhumi Pednekar said that she loves to stalk Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram. She said that she loves PeeCee, so she constantly keeps on checking what the latter is up to. She also said that she thinks Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a better life. Also, this is not the first time that Bhumi Pednekar has expressed her love for the star. The Bala actor even said that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an inspiration. Further speaking about her husband, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that if she ever gets a chance to date anybody's husband or boyfriend from the industry, she would date Nick Jonas because she finds him cute and she also thinks he is a sensation.

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Muddassar Aziz and is produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. The movie is a remake of the original film which was released in 1978, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. The remake film will have Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday along with Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik Aaryan will be playing the role of Chintu Tyagi, while Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the role of Chintu Tyagi's wife. Ananya Panday will be seen as Chintu Tyagi's secretary who he seems to be smitten by.

