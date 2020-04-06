Bhumi Pednekar Gives Lessons On Social Distancing To Kids In MP Through Video Calls

In what can be touted as a truly noble gesture, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been lending support to the Abhyudaya Ashram which is dedicated to the upliftment for the underprivileged children including girls who were rescued from prostitution for 3 years now. The school which Bhumi Pednekar has been associated with was established to stop the prostitution of girls in Morena, Madhya Pradesh in the year 1992. The school aims to provide a better future for all the children studying there.

Bhumi Pednekar teaches children about social distancing

Bhumi Pednekar associated herself with the school by building toilets and hostels there after the success of her film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Reportedly, during this stressful time of COVID-19 pandemic wherein social distancing is the prime solution, Bhumi Pednekar is teaching hundreds to children in Madhya Pradesh about the importance of social distancing. Bhumi Pednekar has reportedly been calling each student personally and has been telling them the importance of social distancing as well as how to recognize the symptoms of a coronavirus patient.

Bhumi Pednekar spoke to the school's staff to know about the health of the students

Bhumi Pednekar recently revealed to a publication that at times like these, it is very important to maintain the mental health of these children and that through these video calls, they will have a layer of human interaction when they cannot step out from their homes. Apart from teaching them about social distancing, Bhumi Pednekar has also been in touch with the staff of the school to keep a check on the health of the students. Bhumi Pednekar also spoke to the parents of these children and made them understand the importance of social distancing and the seriousness of the ongoing pandemic.

Bhumi Pednekar further revealed that social distancing and self-isolation is a thing which needs to be hammered into the minds of every individual. She further added that these things are a privilege in a densely populated nation like India. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said how she is personally getting in touch with each child through video calls and has been informing them about the importance of social distancing.

