Bhumi Pednekar To Nushrat Bharucha, Celebs Give Inspiration To Style Utility Pants

Bollywood celebrities are known for creating major style statements and trends by flaunting every possible look effortlessly. Be it ramp or red carpet, the actors never fail to amaze their fans by pulling off every desired ensemble right. They are also known to serve major inspiration in styling particular clothing. Here are a few ways on how to style utility pants- celebrity edition.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar pulled off a sporty look for her day out. The actor wore a black crop top and paired it with red utility pants. She amped up the look with black sunglasses and black boots. She kept minimal makeup and an open hair look to balance the whole outfit.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha pulled off a monochromatic outfit as she wore a white crop top and paired it with black utility pants. The actor completed her look with black-nude strappy heels. Nushrat balanced the look with minimal makeup and a high-rise ponytail look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt donned a beautiful white crop top and paired it with black utility pants for a promotional event. She glammed up the outfit with black chunky sneakers. For makeup, she opted for a nude palette and balanced it with beautiful edgy-curls.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looked all glammed up as she wore a black crop top and black utility pants for an event. The actor's top was complemented with deep neck detailing while her pants had a beautiful golden print over it. To go with it, she went for a black bag, golden accessories, and black stilettos. For makeup, Priyanka Chopra opted for mascara-lashed eyes and red lip colour.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan kept it casual with her look as she wore a blue t-shirt and paired it with red utility pants. The actor's pants were complemented with red stripe detailing. She balanced the look with nude stilettos. Radhika completed her look with nude makeup and open hair look.

